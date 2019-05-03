Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Rick Zabel wins second stage

Katusha Aplecin rider Rick Zabel is the son of famous German sprinter Erik Zabel

German Rick Zabel won a bunch sprint to take the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Britain's Chris Lawless came third, behind Dutchman Boy van Poppel, as Zabel produced a dominant finishing burst.

British duo Andrew Tennant and Dan McLay were fourth and fifth but Mark Cavendish, who seemed well placed, did not contest the sprint in the end.

The four-stage race concludes in Leeds on Sunday.

Cavendish ended up in 18th place after appearing to run out of power in the closing stages while four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished safely in the middle of the peloton.

Earlier in the day, Britain's Lizzie Deignan finished in the pack in the opening stage of the women's race, won by Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes .

Stage two results

Rick Zabel (Ger/Katusha Alpecin) 3 hrs 09 mins 16 seconds Boy van Poppel Ned/Roompot) Same time Chris Lawless (GB/Team Ineos) Andy Tennant (GB/Canyon DHB) Daniel McLay (GB/Great Britain) Andreas Stokro (Den/Riwal Readynez) Jonas van Genechten (Bel/Vital concept) Michael Rice (Aus/Hagens Berman) Cyril Barthe (Fra/EBC) Connor Swift (GB/Madison Genesis)

General classification after stage two