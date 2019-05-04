Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Chris Lawless leads as Alexander Kamp wins stage three

Kamp (left) takes the stage three win ahead of Lawless (in red) on the finishing line on the Scarborough coast

Dane Alexander Kamp beat Chris Lawless in a sprint to win stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire but the Briton has the overall lead going into the final stage.

As waves lashed onto the finishing stretch in Scarborough, Kamp ghosted past Lawless to take the win, leaving him and his Team Ineos rival on the same overall time, six seconds ahead of defending champion Greg van Avermaet.

Lawless, the race leader on count-back, will wear the blue jersey in Sunday's final stage.

Jesper Asselman, race leader after stage two, was dropped by the leading group on the final climb up the Cote de Ugglebarnby.

Asselman had been involved in a crash on the descent from Cote de Grosmont.

Team Ineos, including Chris Froome, did much of the work to split the race apart into echelons with a little over 50km of the stage to go.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome and three of his team-mates are among 13 riders who are 10 seconds off the overall lead, while Mark Cavendish is nine minutes 48 seconds adrift in 65th place.

The race concludes on Sunday with a 109-mile run from Halifax to Leeds featuring well in excess of 3,000 metres of climbing through the Yorkshire Dales.

Stage three result:

1. Alexander Kamp (Den/Riwal Readynez) 3hrs 23mins 24secs

2. Christopher Lawless (GB/Team Ineos) same time

3. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/CCC Team)

4. Rasmus Tiller (Nor/Dimension Data)

5. Scott Thwaites (GB/Vitus Pro Cycling)

6. Owain Doull (GB/Team Ineos)

7. Matthew Holmes (GB/Madison Genesis)

8. Andreas Nielsen (Den/Riwal Readynez)

9. Nick van der Lijke (Ned/Roompot-Charles)

10. Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin

General classification after stage three:

1. Christopher Lawless (GB/Team Ineos) 10 hrs 38 min 15sec

2. Alexander Kamp (Den/Riwal Readynez) same time

3. Greg van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team +6 secs

4. Andreas Nielsen (Den/Riwal Readynez) + 10 secs

5. Scott Thwaites (GB/Vitus Pro Cycling)