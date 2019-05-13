Giro d'Italia: Elia Viviani stripped of stage three win as Geoghegan Hart loses time

Elias Viviani took what remains his only Giro d'Italia stage win back in 2015

Italian national champion Elia Viviani was stripped of his stage three win at the Giro d'Italia for swerving in front of another rider in the final metres.

Race organisers declassified the 30-year-old after reviewing footage, with Colombian Fernando Gaviria declared the stage victor and France's Arnaud Demare moving up to second from third.

Team Ineos' Tao Geoghegan Hart lost 88 seconds after being stuck behind a crash in the last five kilometres.

Primoz Roglic kept the leader's jersey.

The race organisers tweeted: "The jury watched the video footage of the sprint and has decided to relegate Elia Viviani. The winner is Fernando Gaviria."

