Greg Henderson grows 'new quad muscle' after injury

Greg Henderson began his World Tour career in 2009 and retired in 2017

Former Team Sky rider Greg Henderson says he has grown a "new quad muscle" following an injury.

In January, the retired cyclist went to hospital in Adelaide, Australia, after an accident which resulted in an 18cm tear in his upper left leg.

New Zealander Henderson, 42, posted a photo on Instagram this week showing a swollen area around the scar.

"It's basically brand new," he said. "Who doesn't believe in evolution! I have evolved a new quad muscle."

Referring to the marginal gains strategy employed by Team Sky - now Team Ineos - Henderson said: "#marginalgains Ahhhh...quin muscle? Can anyone tell me what has happened here? I'd actually love to know exactly."

In January, former track world champion Henderson posted a graphic image of his leg after he had 500ml of pus drained from the wound and had it stitched up.

The four-time Commonwealth Games medallist rode for Team Sky in 2010 and 2011, before joining Lotto Belisol/Lotto Soudal, and United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team.