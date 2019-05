Giro d'Italia: Caleb Ewan claims second stage win in sprint finish

From the section

Caleb Ewan secured his second Giro stage win of the race - and third of his career

Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his second stage victory of this year's Giro d'Italia by winning a sprint finish on stage 11 in Novi Ligure.

The Lotto-Soudal rider finished ahead of second-placed Arnaud Demare and third-placed Pascal Ackermann to add to his victory on stage eight.

Italian Valerio Conti remains in the leader's pink jersey with a lead of one minute 50 seconds over Primoz Roglic.

Britain's Hugh Carthy is four minutes 36 seconds off the lead in 16th.

Compatriot Simon Yates is 24th, five minutes 36 seconds behind Conti.

Thursday's 12th stage is the first day in the Alps with a hilly 158km ride from Cuneo to Pinerolo.

Stage 10 results

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) 5hrs 17mins 26secs

2. Arnaud Demere (Fra/Groupama) Same time

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe)

4. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

5. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy)

6. Simone Consonni (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

7. Ryan Gibbons (SA/Dimension Data)

8. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Dimension Data)

9. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/CCC Team)

10. Sean Bennett (US/EF Education First)

General classification after stage 10

1. Valerio Conti (It/UAE Team Emirates) 39hrs 44mins 39secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo) +1min 50secs

3. Nans Peters (Fr/AG2R La Mondiale) +2:21

4. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Sp/Movistar) +2:33

5. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +2:36

6. Andrey Amador (CR/Movistar) +2:39

7. Amaro Antunes (Por/CCC Team) +3:05

8. Valentin Madouas (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +3:27

9. Giovanni Carboni (Ita/Bardiani-CSF) +3:30

10. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Astana Pro Team) +3:32

Selected others:

11. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/NahrainMerida) +3.40

16. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education First) +4.36

24. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +5:36

31. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Team Ineos) +6:58