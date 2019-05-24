Giro d'Italia: Team Ineos' Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out on stage 13

Tao Geoghegan Hart finished second in the Tour of the Alps in April

Tao Geoghegan Hart has abandoned the Giro d'Italia 2019 after crashing with 120km to go during the 13th stage.

The Briton, who won two stages of last month's Tour of the Alps, was joint leader of Team Ineos with Russian Pavel Sivakov in the absence of injured Colombian Egan Bernal.

The 24-year-old, who featured in the day's breakaway, crashed on the descent of the Colle del Lys.

"He is OK and our team doctor is with him," said Team Ineos.

Geoghegan Hart, who finished second behind Sivakov in the Tour of the Alps, had already crashed twice during the first Grand Tour of the 2019 season.