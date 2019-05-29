Giro d'Italia: Nans Peters wins stage 17 as Richard Carapaz extends lead
-
- From the section Cycling
Frenchman Nans Peters claimed his first professional victory with a solo effort on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
The AG2R La Mondiale rider, 25, surged clear of a 17-man group to finish one minute 34 seconds ahead of Colombian Esteban Chaves on the 181km route from Commezzadura to Anterselva/Antholz.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz increased his overall lead over Italian Vincenzo Nibali by seven seconds to 1:54.
Britain's Hugh Carthy finished 22nd and Simon Yates 29th.
More to follow.