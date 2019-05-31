Giro d'Italia: Colombia's Esteban Chaves claims victory on stage 19 as Richard Carapaz retains lead

Richard Carapaz remains on course to become only the second South American to win the Giro

Colombia's Esteban Chaves claimed victory on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia with a superb finish to escape a 12-man breakaway on the climb to the finish at San Martino di Castrozza.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider, 29, was rewarded for repeatedly attacking with Italy's Andrea Vendrame and Portugal's Amaro Antunes in second and third.

Richard Carapaz finished with the other leaders to retain the Maglia Rosa.

Britain's Simon Yates finished 23rd four seconds off the Carapaz group.

More to follow.