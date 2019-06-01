Giro d'Italia: Lopez lashes out at fan as Carapaz stays on course for victory

The run-in between Miguel Angel Lopez and a spectator was captured by Eurosport cameras

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez lashed out at a fan after being knocked off his bike near the end of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Lopez, who holds the white jersey for the best young rider, was briefly shown on camera confronting a spectator and knocking his cap off.

Spain's Pello Bilbao won the stage from Feltre to Croce D'Aune-Monte Avena.

Richard Carapaz came fourth to retain the Maglia Rosa before Sunday's final stage in Verona.

Britain's Simon Yates finished 12th.

More to follow.