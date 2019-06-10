Criterium du Dauphine: Chris Froome into top 10 as Dylan Teuns wins stage two

Froome (centre) is a three-time winner of the Criterium du Dauphine

Three-time champion Chris Froome moved up to eighth in the Criterium du Dauphine general classification with fellow Briton Adam Yates in 10th, after stage two was won by Dylan Teuns.

The Belgian edged out Guillaume Martin in a sprint finish on the hilly 180km stage to Craponne-sur-Arzon.

Froome, who recovered from a puncture, finished safely in the chasing pack with Yates, 13 seconds off the leaders.

The two Britons are 24 seconds behind Teuns in the general classification.

Froome, 34, is using the race as part of his build-up to the Tour de France, where he will be chasing a record-equalling fifth victory, and looked in good form on Monday.

Teuns and Martin sprang clear from a breakaway and held off a chasing pack containing many of the overall race favourites, with Froome closing down a couple of late attacks from his fellow general classification riders with ease.

Tuesday's stage three is a 177km flat route from Le Puy en Velay to Riom.

Stage two results

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) 4hours 12minutes 41seconds

2. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Wanty - Gobert) Same time

3. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +13seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama - FDJ) Same time

5. Michael Woods (Can/EF Education First)

6. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Pro Team)

7. Petr Vakoc (Cze/Deceuninck - Quick-Step)

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team)

9. Wout Poels (Ned/Team INEOS)

10. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton - Scott)

11. Chris Froome (GB/Team INEOS)

General classification

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain - Merida) 7hours 37minutes 3seconds

2. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Wanty - Gobert) +3secs

3. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +20secs

4. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +21secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +24secs

6. Michael Woods (Can/EF Education First) Same time

7. Wout Poels (Ned/Team INEOS)

8. Chris Froome (GB/Team INEOS)

9. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama - FDJ)

10. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton - Scott)