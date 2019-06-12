Women's Tour: Jolien D'Hoore claims second win as race leader Marianne Vos is forced to retire

Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore won stage three of the Women's Tour, as race leader and 2014 champion Marianne Vos was forced to retire after a crash.

D'Hoore took victory in a bunch sprint to add to Monday's opening stage win.

German WNT-Rotor rider Lisa Brennauer assumes the overall lead after a second-place finish in Oxfordshire.

Dutch rider Vos, a former world champion, had led Britain's Lizzie Deignan by nine seconds after her stage two victory on Tuesday.

The peloton crash also saw the former world champion's CCC-Liv team-mates Jeanne Korevaar and Valerie Demey unable to continue as the race was neutralised.

More to follow.