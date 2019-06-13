Women's Tour: Briton Lizzie Deignan claims third place in stage four

Lizzie Deignan (right) finished third in stage four of the Women's Tour and is third in the General Classification

Britain's Lizzie Deignan finished third in the fourth stage of the Women's Tour in Warwickshire on Thursday.

It was Deignan's second podium finish of the week, having claimed second place on Tuesday, and she is now third in the overall standings.

The stage was won by Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma, beating Liane Lippert of Germany in a sprint finish.

The pair have the same overall time but Lippert has the leader's jersey with just two stages of the event to go.

Niewiadoma, the race winner in 2017, broke away from the peloton along with Lippert and Italy's Elisa Longo-Borghini on the first of three ascents of Burton Dassett Country Park.

The Canyon-SRAM Racing rider outsprinted Lippert in the race's first ever hilltop finish in rain-lashed conditions.

"I felt so bad because of the rain and cold," said Niewiadoma.

"But once you attack you go into this weird suffering mode. You forget about everything and you just want to get to the line first."

Deignan, who gave birth to her daughter last September and returned to competitive racing in April, finished third in the stage, seven seconds behind the leaders.

The 30-year-old is third in the overall standings, only three seconds behind both Lippert, competing for Team Sunweb, and Niewiadoma.

She also moved 26 seconds ahead of Lizzy Banks in the category for the race's best British rider.

Friday's stage five is what organisers are describing as the "toughest ever" in the history of the Women's Tour, as the 140km route from Llandrindod Wells to Builth Wells features a series of demanding climbs and a total elevation gain of 2,206m.

Stage four result

1. Kazia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SMAR Racing) 4 hours 18 minutes 29 seconds

2. Liane Lippert (Ger/Sunweb) same time

3. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo) +7secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels Dolman) +9secs

5. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Vollering) +11secs

6. Lizzy Banks (Gbr/Bigla) same time

7. Leah Thomas (USA/Bigla) same time

8. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) same time

9. Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels Dolman) +13secs

10. Marta Cavalli (Ita/Valcar Cyclance) +16secs

General Classification

1. Liane Lippert (Ger/Sunweb) 13 hours 47 minutes 56 seconds

2. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SMAR Racing) same time

3. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo) +3secs

4. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) +7secs

5. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels Dolman) +9secs

6. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Vollering) +24secs

7. Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels Dolman) +26secs

8. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance) +28secs

9. Lizzy Banks (Gbr/Bigla) +29secs

10. Leah Thomas (USA/Bigla) +31secs