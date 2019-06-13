Criterium du Dauphine: Britain's Adam Yates retains lead after fifth stage

Wout van Aert is the first rider to win two stages of the Criterium in a row since Chris Froome in 2015

Britain's Adam Yates retained the overall lead of the Criterium du Dauphine as Belgian rider Wout van Aert won stage five.

Team Jumbo's Van Aert edged out Ireland's Sam Bennett and France's Julian Alaphilippe to win the bunch sprint at the end of the flat 229km stage from Boen-sur-Lignon to Voiron.

It was his second stage win in a row after winning Wednesday's time trial.

Yates retains a four-second lead over Belgian Dylan Teuns.

The final three stages of the race move into the mountains, beginning with Friday's stage six - 229km from Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne in the Alps.

"I don't know much about tomorrow's finale," Yates said. "The downhill at the end could be decisive but it's not worth risking your life for gaining 10 seconds.

"Any stage from now on is pretty hard, the last two are quite short and selective, but I'm feeling good. The sensations are good."

Britain's Chris Froome has had successful surgery on the multiple serious fractures he suffered in a high-speed crash on Wednesday during a training ride.

Stage five results

1. Wout Van Aert (Bel/Jumbo) 5hours 34secs

2. Sam Bennett (Ire/Bora) Same time

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck)

4. Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra/Vital Concept)

5. Clement Venturini (Fra/AG2R)

6. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data)

7. Zdenek Stybar (Cze/Deceuninck)

8. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)

9. Philippe Gilbert (Bel/Deceuninck)

10. Mads Wuertz Schmidt (Den/Katusha)

General classification

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 17hours 28minutes

2. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +4secs

3. Tejay Van Garderen (US/EF Education First) +6secs

4. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +7secs

5. Wout Van Aert (Bel/Team Jumbo-Visma) +20secs

6. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +24secs

7. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +25secs

8. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +26secs

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana Pro Team) +30secs

10. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +40secs