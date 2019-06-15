Women's Tour: Britain's Lizzie Deignan seals overall victory

Deignan is the first two-time winner of the Women's Tour

Britain's Lizzie Deignan has been crowned 2019 Women's Tour champion to become the first cyclist to win the event twice.

Deignan, 30, finished safely in the pack as the Netherlands' Amy Pieters won the sixth and final stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park.

She won the event by just two seconds from Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma.

It is Deignan's first title since giving birth to her daughter, Orla, nine months ago.

"It means a huge amount," Deignan said. "I think the last time I came here I was probably one of the favourites to win the race and this time I wasn't a favourite, so it was a different experience.

"It was just grit and determination. I'm away from my daughter for a reason, I'm here to do a job.

"I've got a fantastic team around me that I didn't want to let down."

The Trek-Segafredo rider, who last won the Women's Tour in 2016, only returned from maternity leave in April and her winning margin ahead of 2017 champion Niewiadoma is the smallest in the event's history.

Deignan - the 2015 road race world champion - out-sprinted stage four winner Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini to win stage five on Friday to lead the general classification by just one second going into the final day.

But her eighth-place finish on Saturday saw her extend that lead by a further second.

Team Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann finished second behind Boels-Dolmans' stage winner Pieters, with Movistar rider Roxane Fournier third.

Final general classification

1. Lizzie Deignan (GB/Trek-Segafredo) 21 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds

2. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SMAR Racing) +2secs

3. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +23secs

4. Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels-Dolmans) +49secs

5. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Vollering) +51secs

6. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Team Sunweb) +54secs

7. Lizzy Banks (GB/Bigla) +58secs

8. Leah Thomas (US/Bigla) same time

9. Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol/Movistar) +59secs

10. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 1sec