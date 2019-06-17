BMX Supercross World Championships: Great Britain names 11-strong team
|BMX Supercross World Championships
|Venue: Zolder, Belgium Date: 27 July
|Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport's digital platforms
Reigning European champion Kyle Evans has been selected to represent Great Britain at the BMX Supercross World Championships in Belgium.
Former junior world champion Beth Shriever has also been included in the 11-strong team.
"I am looking forward to seeing what we can go on and achieve against the world's best," GB performance director Stephen Park said.
This year's championships take place in Zolder on 27 July.
GB team in full:
Elite Men: Kyle Evans, Quillan Isidore, Paddy Sharrock, Kye Whyte, Tre Whyte
Elite Women: Beth Shriever
Junior Men: Joel Clarke, Ross Cullen, Matthew Hutt, Ryan Martin
Junior Women: Ellie Featherstone