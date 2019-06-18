Geraint Thomas: Team Ineos rider taken to hospital for checks after crash

Geraint Thomas was taken to hospital after a crash during the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland.

Team Ineos tweeted that the Welshman, who won the 2018 Tour de France, would be undergoing medical checks.

Thomas was able to sit up and talk to team-mates before being taken away in an ambulance.

The 33-year-old has been expected to lead the team at the Tour de France following Chris Froome's crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last week.

Froome is expected to be out for six months after suffering a fractured neck, a fractured right femur, a broken hip and fractured ribs.

The 34-year-old Englishman was the lead rider for Team Sky - now Team Ineos - at last year's Tour de France before Thomas earned the support of his team as he closed in on victory in the final stages.