Geraint Thomas crash: Defending champion will be fit for Tour de France

Team Ineos say they expect Thomas to make a full recovery over the coming days

Defending champion Geraint Thomas says he will be fit to take part in the Tour de France despite crashing out of the Tour of Switzerland and being taken to hospital on Tuesday.

Team Ineos said the Welshman suffered "abrasions to his shoulder and a cut above his right eye", but the 33-year-old escaped serious injury.

"Clearly it's frustrating and a small setback," said Thomas.

"But there's plenty of time before we start in Brussels [on 6 July]".

Thomas is expected to lead Team Ineos at the Tour de France after team-mate Chris Froome was badly injured in crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last week, ruling him out of action for at least six months.

Team Ineos doctor Derick Macleod said Thomas had been given the "all clear", but added that they "will continue to monitor him over the next few days".

"We're optimistic he'll make a full recovery over the coming days though and all being well he'll be back on his bike very soon", said Macleod.

Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, sustained a fractured neck, fractured right femur, broken hip and fractured ribs in his crash.

The 34-year-old Englishman was the lead rider for Team Sky - now Team Ineos - at last year's Tour de France before Thomas earned the support of his team as he closed in on victory in the final stages.

Elia Viviana won Tuesday's stage of the Tour of Switzerland following a sprint finish. Peter Sagan finished just behind him in third and retains the overall race lead.