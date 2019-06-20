Tour of Switerland: Egan Bernal takes overall lead as Antwan Tolhoek wins stage six

Antwan Tolhoek won the mountains classification at the 2016 Tour of Switzerland

Team Ineos' Egan Bernal went into the overall lead of the Tour of Switzerland as Dutchman Antwan Tolhoek claimed the first stage win of his career.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, 25, broke clear with less than 5km to go on stage six to win the uphill finish on the 120km route from Einsiedeln to Flumserberg.

Colombian Bernal was 17 seconds behind, with Francois Bidart finishing third.

Overnight leader Peter Sagan slipped to almost 16 minutes behind Bernal, who leads Rohan Dennis by 12 seconds.

Friday's stage seven is the longest of the tour, 216.6km from Unterterzen to San Gottardo, with the final stage on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Team Sunweb have confirmed that Tom Dumoulin, who was expected to challenge defending champion Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France, has been ruled out of this year's race with a knee injury.

Stage six results

1. Antwan Tolhoek (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 2hours 43mins 34secs

2. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) +17secs

3. Francois Bidard (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +24secs

4. Jan Hirt (Cze/Astana) +29secs

5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +31secs

6. Patrick Bevin (NZ/CCC) +38secs

7. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +44secs

8. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time

9. Patrick Schelling (Swi/Vorarlberg) +46

10. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

Overall classification

1. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos) 18hours 40mins 18secs

2. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Bahrain-Merida) +12secs

3. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +29secs

4. Jan Hirt (Cze/Astana) +35secs

5. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time

6. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +41secs

7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +50secs

8. Francois Bidard (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +58secs

9. Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 7secs

10. Nicolas Roche (Ire/Sunweb) Same time