European Games: Hayley Simmonds claims time trial bronze

Hayley Simmonds won time trial bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Great Britain's Hayley Simmonds says she overcame her race anxiety to claim a bronze medal in the women's cycling time trial at the European Games.

The 30-year-old, a bronze medallist at last year's Commonwealth Games, edged out team-mate and fourth-placed finisher Alice Barnes by 0.81 seconds.

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser won in 36 minutes 17.41 seconds, with Chantal Blaak of the Netherlands second.

"I'm just really happy to finish on the podium," said Simmonds.

"When I see my name on the board back at HQ, I'll probably start crying.

"I get really bad race nerves and anxiety so I just tried to keep myself calm and think of how I felt at the Commonwealth Games."