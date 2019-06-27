British Road Championships: Alex Dowsett wins for record-equalling sixth time

Dowsett won his first five time trial titles in the space of six years

Alex Dowsett has won the British Road Championships time trial for a record-equalling sixth time.

The Team Katusha-Alpecin rider clocked a time of 49 minutes 25 seconds to edge John Archibald into second, while Stephen Cummings took bronze.

Dowsett, 30, now has the same number of victories as Stuart Dangerfield, who won his titles between 1995 and 2005.

"It's nice. Each year is a pleasure and this year even more so," said Dowsett after his first title since 2016.

"The calibre of riders coming through is huge so I don't know when my last time in national stripes will be, so I'm going to enjoy every moment.

"I took it for granted having the stripes, so I'll enjoy wearing these more than any other time I've had them."