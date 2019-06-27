European Games: Great Britain claim bronze in men's team sprint

From the section

Jason Kenny (right) was making his first appearance at the European Games

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny helped Great Britain claim bronze in the men's team sprint at the European Games in Minsk.

Kenny and team-mates Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens finished in 43.020 seconds.

Reigning world champions the Netherlands won the gold medal, beating France with a time of 42.385.

Earlier, Great Britain's women's team finished second fastest in qualifying for the team pursuit, which continues on Friday.

The British quartet of Jessica Roberts, Megan Barker, Jenny Holl and Josie Knight combined for a time of 4:22.865. Italy finished first with a time of 4:22.865.