British Road Championships: Alice Barnes wins first elite title in time trial

Alice Barnes won the time trial in 36 minutes and 12 seconds

Alice Barnes won the British Road Championships time trial for the first time after being edged out by sister Hannah in last year's race.

The 23-year-old finished 15 seconds ahead of Hayley Simmonds, who had pipped her to bronze at the European Games in Minsk on Tuesday.

Defending champion Hannah Barnes was a further 17 seconds behind in third with a time of 36 minutes and 44 seconds.

"I've not won an elite title yet so I'm really happy," said Alice Barnes.

"I came back from the European Games with two fourth places and was pretty gutted with that. I misjudged my TT a bit and wanted to make up for it."