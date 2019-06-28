Tour de France 2019: Adam Yates and Simon Yates in Mitchelton-Scott squad

Adam Yates finished 29th at the 2018 Tour de France

Britain's Adam Yates will be supported by twin Simon in the Mitchelton-Scott team as he looks to challenge for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

The 26-year-old finished fourth in 2016 but came 29th last year as Welshman Geraint Thomas claimed overall victory.

The Mitchelton-Scott leader was in contention to win June's Tour warm-up - the Criterium du Dauphine - but pulled out of the final stage through illness.

The 106th edition of the Tour de France begins in Brussels on Saturday, 6 July.

"A couple years ago I was fourth and not far from the podium, I don't really want to put a marker on what I want to achieve, I just know I'd like to go better than previously and with the condition and consistency I've had this year I don't see why not," said Adam.

"Once we hit the mountains Jack [Haig] and Simon will be there to push the pace if we need to, so I feel we've got a really nice balanced team that will help us challenge for the win."

Winner of the 2016 young rider classification, Yates supported twin Simon as he won his first Grand Tour at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

They will be joined in the eight-strong squad by Australian debutant Jack Haig, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Chris Juul-Jensen, Daryl Impey and Matteo Trentin.

The 2019 Tour de France route covers 3,460km (2,150 miles) across its 21 stages leading to the finale on the Champs Elysees.

Four-time champion Chris Froome will miss the race and faces at least six months away from cycling following a high-speed crash last month.

British riders have won six of the past seven editions of the race, starting with Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012.