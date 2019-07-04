Women's Tour of Scotland: Katie Archibald & Elinor Barker to compete

Women's Tour of Scotland Dates: 9 August - 11 August

Great Britain team-mates Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker are set to compete against each other in the first Tour of Scotland.

Archibald will lead Scotland as they compete in a 16-team peloton with some of the leading international teams in women's cycling.

Barker, who won gold alongside Archibald at the Rio 2016 Olympics, will lead Drops Cycling.

"We're used to it - it's fun and it's competitive," said Archibald.

"We're Great Britain team-mates on the track but she's Welsh and I'm Scottish so we get this pattern that happens now and again where we are rivals.

"Even the people you're competing against every day you can still happily sit down with them - it's one big happy family. It sounds cheesy but it's true."

The three-day, three-stage race starts in Dundee on the 9 August and will stretch across five cities, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Tour is the first of its kind to be instituted before a men's equivalent and Archibald says she is proud to be the face of it.

"So often with bike races, events are just called 'the women's version', but this is the Tour of Scotland and it stands on its own two feet - that feels good," Archibald said.

"What feels special is riding with Scottish cycling and being with my Scottish team-mates on the inaugural Tour of Scotland.

"There's a lot of pride and excitement about what's to come in the future."