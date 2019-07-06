Tour de France 2019: Mike Teunissen wins stage one in Brussels

Mike Teunissen becomes the first Dutch rider to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France since Erik Breukink in 1989

Mike Teunissen won a sprint finish to claim the opening stage of the 2019 Tour de France in Brussels, Belgium.

The Jumbo-Visma rider surprisingly beat Bora-Hansgrohe's three-time world champion Peter Sagan on the line to take the yellow jersey.

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal finished third and Team Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo took fourth.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas went down in a late crash but was unhurt and finished without losing any time.

Minutes after the stage finished, Team Ineos tweeted that the Welshman was "back at the bus and feels fine".

Speaking to BBC Sport Thomas said: "I'm fine. We were through the three kilometre to go mark so slowly drifting back to just to get a bit of space, so if there was a crash, we avoided it but we ran out of road. It happens.

"The barriers were sticking out as well but the main thing is it didn't do any damage. The bike took the hit and I just toppled over."

"So I'm all good and happy to get that [first stage] out of the way. One down, 20 to go."

Thomas crossed the finish line around two minutes behind the stage winner but because the crash happened inside the final 3km on a designated sprint stage, he was credited with the same time as the group he was riding with, so ended up losing no time on his rivals for the overall win.

The crash, with around 1.6km remaining, also saw one of the pre-stage favourites Dylan Groenewegen go down heavily.

Teunissen was expected to be Groenewegen's lead-out man for the finish but with his main sprinter out of contention, he was able to contest the victory and he becomes the first Dutchman to claim the yellow jersey since Erik Breukink in 1989.

"I was still fresh, I saw everyone cracking in the last metres, even Sagan, and I just kept going until the end. It's amazing," said the 26-year-old who is riding in his second Tour de France.

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang, who is expected to be one of Thomas' main challengers for the overall title, was left with a bloodied face after he crashed with around 18km remaining. However, he too remounted and finished the stage without losing any time.

Stage one result:

1. Michael Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 22mins 47seconds

2. Peter Sagan (Slo/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

4. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Dimension Data)

5. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Merida)

6. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb)

7. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

8. Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale)

9. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick Step)

10. Jasper Stuyen (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)