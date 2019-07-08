Tour de France 2019: Thomas loses time as Alaphilippe takes superb solo win to claim the yellow jersey

French rider Julian Alaphilippe was many people's pre-race tip to win the stage

Geraint Thomas lost time on two of his Tour de France rivals as France's Julian Alaphilippe took the yellow jersey with a solo win on stage three.

Thomas lost five seconds to his Ineos co-leader Egan Bernal and France's Thibaut Pinot at the finish in Epernay.

Alaphilippe's late attack on the Cote de Mutigny saw him ride clear of the peloton to win by 26 seconds.

Australia's Michael Matthews and Belgium's Jasper Stuyven were second and third.

It was on the final climb of the day, at the Cote de Mutigny about 15km from the finish, when the stage sparked into life as Alaphilippe launched a devastating attack.

The 27-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider again demonstrated why he is the top-ranked male road rider in the world, bursting clear and then stretching his lead on the descent into Epernay.

"I didn't plan to go solo," he said. "I'm speechless. I knew this stage suited me - I felt good so I accelerated in the Mutigny climb but I didn't think I'd go alone.

"I gave everything. It's difficult to meet the expectations being the favourite - I made it, I'm delighted."

Belgium's Lotto-Soudal rider Tim Wellens claimed the polka-dot King of the Mountains jersey after being part of a five-man breakaway early on and then soloing clear to crest each of the four categorised climbs first.

Stage three result

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 4hrs 40mins 29secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb) +26secs

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

4. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/CCC)

5. Peter Sagan (Slo/Bora-Hansgrohe)

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

7. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Merida)

8. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Wandy-Groupe Gobert)

9. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

General classification after stage three

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 9hrs 32mins 19secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +20secs

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +25secs

4. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

5. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb) +40secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos) Same time

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos) +45secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +46secs

9. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/CCC) +51secs

10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) Same time

More to follow.