Sarah Storey in Team GB's 17-strong Para-cycling Road World squad
-
- From the section Cycling
Reigning champions Sarah Storey, Katie Toft and Steve Bate have been named in Great Britain's 17-strong team for the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.
The trio will travel to Emmen to defend titles they won in Maniago last year.
Storey has won the WC5 road race and time trial double at her past six championships.
"The opportunity to compete at a World Championships never loses its prestige," the 41-year-old said.
The UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships take place from 12-15 September.
Great Britain squad and categories
Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall) - WB
Sarah Storey - WC5
Crystal Lane-Wright - WC5
Katie Toft - WC1
Karen Darke - WH3
Hannah Dines - WT2
Steve Bate (piloted by Adam Duggleby) - MB
Will Bjergfelt - MC5
George Peasgood - MC4
Ben Watson - MC3
Jaco van Gass - MC4
Simon Price - MC2
Matthew Robertson - MC2
Craig Collis-McCann - MT2
David Stone - MT2