Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage seven as Giulio Ciccone retains yellow jersey

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won two stages at the 2018 Tour de France

Dylan Groenewegen claimed his first stage win of this year's Tour de France as Giulio Ciccone retained the leader's yellow jersey after stage seven.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas finished in the peloton to remain fifth overall.

At 230km, stage seven is the longest of this year's Tour and the relatively flat route set up a bunch sprint to the finish line in Chalon-sur-Saone.

Caleb Ewan crossed the line in second ahead of Peter Sagan.

Stage six results

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team Jumbo - Visma) 6hrs 2mins 44secs

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto - Soudal) Same time

3. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA - hansgrohe) Same time

4. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain - Merida) Same time

5. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

6. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) Same time

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Team Dimension Data) Same time

8. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek - Segafredo) Same time

9. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb) Same time

10. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

General classification after stage seven

1. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) 29hrs 17mins 39secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +6secs

3. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +32secs

4. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) +47secs

5. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos) +49secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos) +53secs

7. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +58secs

8. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 04secs

9. Michael Woods (Can/EF Education First) +1min 13secs

10. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +1min 15secs

More to follow.