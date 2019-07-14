Tour de France: Daryl Impey wins ninth stage, Julian Alaphilippe still leads

Daryl Impey is the first South African to win a stage of the Tour de France since 2007

South Africa's Daryl Impey won stage nine of the Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe retained his overall lead.

Impey beat Tiesj Benoot to secure his first victory in the race on the run from Saint-Etienne to Brioude.

British defending champion Geraint Thomas, who lost ground on Saturday after a crash, remains in fifth - one minute 12 seconds behind Alaphilippe.

Three-time Vuelta a Espana stage winner Alessandro de Marchi was taken to hospital after a heavy crash early on.

Impey was a deserving winner after forming part of a 15-man breakaway which finished over 16 minutes clear of the main peloton.

The defining moment for the 34-year-old Mitchelton-Scott rider came on the final climb of the day as he feigned fatigue before powering over the Cote de Saint-Just to catch and pass Benoot and Ireland's Nicholas Roche.

"I have been in quite a few breakaways and to finally nail it is a dream come true," Impey told ITV 4. "All the stars lined up.

"I kind of found a lucky move and didn't have to do too much to get in there. I played it smart at the end and knew I had to reach Tiesj and was glad I got there.

"I think the last time a South African won a stage was in 2007 so it's been a long time between drinks but it's a magic memory."

More to follow.

Stage nine result

1. Daryl Impey (SA/Mitchelton-Scott) 4hrs 3minutes 12seconds

2. Tiesj Benoot (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) same time

3. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Bahrain-Merida) +10secs

4. Oliver Naesen (Bel/AG2R La Mondiale) same time

5. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo) same time

6. Nicholas Roche (Ire/Team Sunweb) +14secs

7. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +21secs

8. Ivan Garcia (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 50secs

9. Simon Clarke (Aus/EF Education First) same time

10. Anthony Delaplace (Fra/Arkea-Samsic) +2mins 42secs

General classification after stage nine

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 38hrs 37mins 36secs

2. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +23secs

3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +53secs

4. George Bennett (NZ/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1mins 10secs

5. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos)+1mins 12secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) +1mins 16secs

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1mins 27secs

8. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +1mins 38secs

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +1mins 42secs

10. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/BORA-Hansgrohe) +1mins 45secs

More to follow.