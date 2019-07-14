Giro Rosa: Annemiek van Vleuten retains title

Van Vleuten (left) continued the Dutch dominance, with six of the last eight winners from the Netherlands

Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands successfully defended her Giro Rosa title with a comfortable win after the race's final stage in Udine, Italy.

Going into Sunday's finale with a lead of almost four minutes, the 36-year-old could afford to finish 17 seconds back in 21st place in the 120km climb.

Marianne Vos, the last rider to retain the title - in 2012, won the final stage, her fourth win of the week.

Vos, who has won the race three times, finished 20th overall.

In addition to the overall race win, Van Vleuten will also take home the purple and green jerseys as winner of the points and mountain classifications.

Stage 10 result

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/CCC-Liv) 2hrs 51mins 45secs

2. Lucinda Brand (Ned/Sunweb) +1sec

3. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/Lotto Soudal Ladies) same time

4. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Ale-Cipollini) +4secs

5. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM) same time

6. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/CCC Liv) +6secs

7. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +7secs

8. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg) +9secs

9. Rasa Leleivyte (Lit/Aromitalia Vaiano) same time

10. Arianna Fidanza (Ita/Eurotarget Bianchi Vittoria) +10secs

Final general classification

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Mitchelton-Scott) 25hrs 01mins 41secs

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +3mins 45secs

3. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +6mins 55secs

4. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/CCC Liv) +7mins 54secs

5. Katharine Hall (USA/Boels-Dolmans) +7mins 57secs

6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM) +8mins 03secs

7. Lucinda Brand (Ned/Sunweb) +8mins 16secs

8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +8mins 20secs

9. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Ale-Cipollini) +9mins 13secs

10. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/WNT-Rotor) +9mins 31secs