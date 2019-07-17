Chris Froome awarded 2011 Vuelta a Espana title

Cobo finished in first place at the 2011 Vuelta, with Bradley Wiggins (left) in third and Chris Froome (right) in second

Chris Froome has officially been named as the winner of the 2011 Vuelta a Espana following a doping case involving Juan Jose Cobo, retrospectively making him Britain's first Grand Tour winner.

Sir Bradley Wiggins had held the honour after his 2012 Tour de France win.

Froome finished second in 2011 and went on to win the first of his six Grand Tours in 2013 at the Tour de France.

He is currently recovering following a crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said abnormalities were found in Spanish rider Cobo's biological passport from 2009-2011.

They imposed a three-year period of ineligibility on the 38-year-old retired rider and Cobo has not appealed in the 30 days since the decision, meaning Froome has now been awarded the title.