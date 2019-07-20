Tour de France 2019: Pinot wins stage 14 as Thomas loses time
Defending champion Geraint Thomas lost time to Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe as Thibaut Pinot won stage 14 on the Col du Tourmalet.
Britain's Thomas was dropped by the lead group with around 1km to go before Frenchman Alaphilippe crossed the line six seconds after compatriot Pinot.
Another of Thomas' general classification rivals, Steven Kruijswijk, finished third.
Nairo Quintana and Romain Bardet lost significant time on a punishing stage.
Stage 14 result
1. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 3 hrs 10 mins 20 secs
2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +6secs
3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) same time
4. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8secs
5. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Ineos) same time
6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +14secs
7. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +30secs
8. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +36secs
9. Warren Barguil (Fra/Arkea Samsic) +38secs
10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +53secs