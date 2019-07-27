Tour de France 2019: Geraint Thomas says race was 'night and day' to his 2018 win

Thomas' hopes of winning stage 19 were curtailed by poor weather in the Alps

Defending champion Geraint Thomas said "anything that could go wrong, went wrong" at this year's Tour de France despite being set to finish second.

The Briton will finish runner-up to Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal if they both cross the finish line on Sunday's largely processional race round Paris.

Thomas said this year's race had been "night and day" in comparison to 2018.

He added: "Even in the run up it wasn't plain sailing, there were always things happening and sometimes it was tough."

Thomas' preparations were hampered when he crashed out of June's Tour de Suisse - his Tour de France warm-up race - and he had three minor spills during the three-week Tour.

The final two mountain stages in the Alps were then cut short by race organisers as storms caused landslides that blocked the road. Thomas was trailing Colombian Bernal when Friday's 19th stage was curtailed with one mountain ascent remaining, while Saturday's 20th stage was reduced to 59km and one climb.

However, Bernal had looked stronger in the Alps, twice riding away from Thomas, on stages 18 and 19.

"It was great that Egan won and crossing the line on Saturday was an amazing feeling and it's great to be part of it again for the team," said the Welshman.

"But from a personal point of view, last year I didn't have a crash or have one puncture. I felt good every day and I was on a roll, similar to Egan this year. But all you can do is get out there and keep fighting."

Thomas goes into the final stage of this year's race one minute, 11 seconds behind his team-mate with tradition dictating the race leader is not challenged in Paris, where the sprinters will battle for one more stage win.