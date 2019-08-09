Women's Tour of Scotland washed out on stage one of three

The first stage of the maiden Women's Tour of Scotland has been abandoned due to "extreme weather conditions".

The decision was taken two hours into the race following persistent rain on the Dundee to Dunfermline route.

Stage two is due to commence on Saturday, with the 16 teams riding from Glasgow to Perth, with the event concluding in Edinburgh on Sunday.

A statement from the organisers said conditions were no longer safe, with "heavy sections of standing water".

"Due to extreme weather conditions we have taken the unfortunate decision together with Police Scotland and the other relevant authorities to abandon today's stage," it continued.

"Rider safety is paramount and conditions were no longer safe to continue."

Sprint classifications and Queen of the Mountains points winners will still be presented in Dunfermline