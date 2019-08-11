European Road Championships: Elia Viviani wins after Bjorg Lambrecht tribute

Bjorg Lambrecht's compatriots lined up together to pay tribute after his tragic death last week

A minute's silence was held before the European Road Championships to pay tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht.

The Belgian cyclist died last week aged 22 following a crash during stage three of the Tour de Pologne.

The Belgium team led the tribute at the 172.6km event, won by Italy's Elia Viviani in three hours 30.52 minutes.

Belgium's Yves Lampaert crossed one second behind in the Dutch city of Alkmaar, with Germany's Pascal Ackermann seven seconds further back.

The women's event was won by the Netherlands' Amy Pieters, ahead of Italy's Elena Cecchini and Germany's Lisa Klein, with Great Britain's Alice Barnes fifth.