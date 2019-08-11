Leah Thomas wins inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland title

Leah Thomas (centre) was joined on the podium by Alison Jackson (right) and Stine Borgli

America's Leah Thomas sped to victory on stage three to claim the inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland title.

She began the 118.3km route in Edinburgh seven seconds behind general classification leader Alison Jackson.

But Thomas sprinted clear to finish ahead of Bigla team-mate Elise Chabbey and Norway's Stine Borgli in 3:10:04 and take the title thanks to the 10-second bonus for a stage win.

Jackson was runner-up overall, five seconds adrift, with Borgli third.

"It's the biggest win of my career so far and I'm really glad it gets to be in Scotland," Thomas said.