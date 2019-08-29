Deutschland Tour: Mark Cavendish to lead Dimension Data

Mark Cavendish is looking for his first victory of the season

Mark Cavendish will lead Dimension Data at the Deutschland Tour this week, the team has confirmed.

The Manxman will share sprinting duties with South African team-mate Reinardt Janse van Rensburg in the opening stages.

Cavendish, who was left out of this year's Tour de France, is looking for his first victory of the season.

The Deutschland Tour runs from 29 August to 1 September.

Riding alongside Cavendish and Janse van Rensburg will be lead-out men Jay Thomson and Mark Renshaw, who is due to retire at the end of the season.

Enrico Gasparotto and Tom-Jelte Slagter will provide support on the sprint days as well as giving the team options on the hillier final stage.

On Thursday, Cavendish was also confirmed for the Six Day London, which takes place at the Lee Valley VeloPark in October.