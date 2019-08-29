Vuelta a Espana: Jesus Herrada wins stage six

Jesus Herrada won the 2019 Tour de Luxembourg

Four riders, including Britain's Hugh Carthy, were forced to abandon the Vuelta a Espana after a massive crash as Spain's Jesus Herrada won stage six.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche, who started the day fifth in the general classification, was involved and tried to ride on before abandoning.

The other two riders forced to pull out were Colombia's Rigoberto Uran and Spain's Víctor de la Parte.

On a dramatic day, Tejay van Garderen also crashed near the end of the stage.

Carthy, Uran and American Van Garderen, who was part of the breakaway, all ride for EF Education First.

An EF Education First statement during the race said Uran and Carthy were on their way to hospital where they would receive "further medical evaluation".

Uran started the day sixth in the general classification and De la Parte 13th.

Herrada finished the mountain stage from Mora de Rubeilos to Ares del Maestrat seven seconds ahead of Belgium's Dylan Teuns, who is the new race leader.

Stage 6 result

1. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Cofidis, Solutions Credits) 4 hrs 43 mins 55 secs

2. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +7 secs

3. Dorian Godon (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +21 secs

4. Robert Gesink (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +21 secs

5. Bruno Armirail (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +37 secs

6. Pawel Poljanski (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +39 secs

7. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar Team) +45 secs

8. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +47 secs

9. David de la Cruz (Spa/Team INEOS) +50 secs

10. Tsgabu Grmay (Eth/Mitchelton-Scott) +2 min 35 secs

Overall leaders

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) 23 hours 44 mins

2. David de la Cruz (Spa/Team INEOS +38 secs

3. Miguel Angel López (Col/Astana Pro Team) +1 min

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1 min 14 secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +1 min 23 secs

6. Robert Gesink (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1 min 23 secs

7. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +1 min 28 secs

8. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +1 min 17 secs

9. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +2 mins 18 secs

10. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2min 47 secs