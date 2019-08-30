Vuelta a Espana: Alejandro Valverde wins stage seven as Miguel Angel Lopez reclaims lead

Alejandro Valverde won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana with a time of 4 hrs 34 mins 11 secs

Spain's Alejandro Valverde won stage seven of Vuelta a Espana as Miguel Angel Lopez reclaimed the overall lead.

Road race world champion Valverde took victory ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic - second overall - on a stage which finished with a four-kilometre climb of Alto Mas de la Costa.

Lopez has a six second over Roglic in the overall race for the red jersey.

Earlier, Tejay van Garderen withdrew from the race after crashing on stage six.

The American EF Education First rider was one of several hurt on in a crash on Thursday. Team-mates Rigoberto Uran and Briton Hugh Carthy suffered broken collarbones in one crash and were among four to withdraw - Van Garderen felt well enough to start Friday's stage but eventually succumbed.

Stage 7 result

1. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) 4 hrs 34 mins 11 secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) "

3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) +6 secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) "

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +42 secs

6. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Astana Pro Team) +48 secs

7. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +51 secs

8. Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) "

9. George Bennett (NZL/Team Jumbo-Visma) +1 min 7 secs

10. Oscar Rodríguez (Spa/Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) +1 min 20 secs

Overall leaders

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 28 hrs 19 mins 13 secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +6 secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +16 secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +27 secs

5. Rafal Majka (Pol/ BORA-hansgrohe) +1 min 58 secs

6. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2 mins 36 secs

7. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +2 mins 52 secs

8. George Bennett (NZL/Team Jumbo-Visma) +3 mins 34 secs

9. Wilco Kelderman (NED/Team Sunweb) +3 mins 36 secs

10. Fabio Aru (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) "