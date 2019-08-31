Vuelta a Espana: Nikias Arndt wins wet stage eight as Nicolas Edet claims red jersey

France's Nicolas Edet finished within the leading group on stage eight to take the La Roja jersey

Germany's Nikias Arndt won stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana with Frenchman Nicolas Edet taking the red jersey in difficult, wet conditions.

Team Sunweb's Arndt, 27, was part of a 20-strong leading group before powering to victory in the sprint finish.

Spain's Alex Aranburu edged out Belgium rider Tosh van der Sande to take second on the line.

The peloton, including green jersey points leader Nairo Quintana, finished a further nine minutes back.

Arndt, Van der Sande and Aranburu were part of a number of attacks in the final 10 kilometres of the stage from Valls to Igualada, but it was the German who had the legs to see off his rivals.

Cofidis rider Edet, 31, finished safely in the lead group to sneak into the overall lead and claim the La Roja jersey.

Stage nine from Andorra to Cortals d'Encamp is set to be one of the most gruelling of the race, and includes multiple climbs, taking the riders through the Engolasters mountain pass for the first time in the event's history.

Stage 8 results

1. Nikias Arndt (Ger/Sunweb) 3hrs 50mins 48secs

2. Alex Aranburu (Spa/Caja Rural) same time

3. Tosh Van der Sande (Bel/ Lotto Soudal) same time

4. Ruben Guerreiro (Mex/Katusha-Alpecin) same time

5. Jonas Koch (Ger/CCC Team) same time

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) same time

7. Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa/ Caja Rural) same time

8. Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe/Groupana-FDJ) same time

9. Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa/Euskadi-Murias) same time

10. Sergio Henao Montoya (Col/ UAE Team Emirates) same time

Overall leaders

1. Nicolas Edet (Fra/Cofidis) 32hrs 16mins 24secs

2. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +2mins 21secs

3. Miguel Angel López (Col/Astana Pro Team) +3mins 1sec

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +3mins 7secs

5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) +3mins 17secs

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +3mins 28secs

7. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor/Lotto) +3mins 45secs

8. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +4mins 59secs

9. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 37secs

10. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +5mins 53secs