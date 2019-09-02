Team Ineos: Richard Carapaz to join from Movistar on three-year deal from next season

Richard Carapaz celebrates winning stage 14 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia
Richard Carapaz had two stage wins on his way to becoming the 2019 Giro d'Italia champion

Team Ineos have signed Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz on a three-year deal from next season.

The Ecuadorian rider, 26, will make the move from Movistar after winning his first Grand Tour in June.

He will join a team featuring three other Grand Tour winners - Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Egan Bernal, who won this year's Tour de France.

"This is a great opportunity for me to continue my development and growth as a rider," said Carapaz.

"The team continues to go from strength to strength, year after year. I already know a lot of the riders on the team and I am really looking forward to working with everyone at Team Ineos from next season."

Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, missed this year's Tour after suffering a series of injuries in an accident at the Criterium du Dauphine in June but the 34-year-old Briton is hopeful of making the team next year in France.

