Mark Cavendish omitted from World Road Championships but will ride in Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish has been left out of Great Britain's team to compete in the World Road Championships in Yorkshire.

Cavendish, 34, had earlier been named in the Team Dimension Data line-up for the 2019 Tour of Britain.

But the 2011 world champion was not included in the long list announced by British Cycling for the Worlds which take place from 22 to 29 September.

The eight-stage Tour of Britain starts in Glasgow on Saturday and finishes in Manchester a week later.

Cavendish, from the Isle of Man, missed the 2018 Tour of Britain because of illness and was a shock omission at the Tour de France in July but has since raced at several events.

GB long list for Road World Championships

Elite men's road race (six to ride): Adam Blythe, Hugh Carthy, Gabz Cullaigh, Owain Doull, Alex Dowsett, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Matthew Holmes, Chris Lawless, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Connor Swift, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, Simon Yates

Elite men's time trial (two to ride): Alex Dowsett, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas

Elite women's road race (six to ride): Lizzy Banks, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Dani Christmas, Lizzie Deignan, Rebecca Durrell, Pfeiffer Georgi, Natalie Grinczer, Anna Henderson, Elizabeth Holden, Nikki Juniper, Hayley Simmonds, Sophie Wright

Elite women's time trial (two to ride): Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Pfeiffer Georgi, Elizabeth Holden, Hayley Simmonds

Team Dimension Data's six-man line-up for the Tour of Britain also includes Britain's Steve Cummings, the 2016 winner, as well as Australia's Mark Renshaw and Belgium's Julien Vermote.

"Racing in front of a home crowd holds a special importance to me on a very personal level," said Cavendish.

The first two days of Britain's biggest professional cycling race will take place in Scotland for the first time.

The opening stage, a 201.5km race to Kirkcudbright, is the longest in the race that also goes to Newcastle and finishes on Manchester's Deansgate.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, the current world number one-ranked rider, won the event in 2018.