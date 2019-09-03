Vuelta a Espana: Primoz Roglic wears red jersey after stage 10

Primoz Roglic wears the red jersey after stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic eased to victory in stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, taking the red jersey after winning the individual time trial.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was favourite for the winding 36.2km route between Jurancon and Pau in southern France.

Roglic's time of 47 minutes five seconds moved him to the top of the standings, one minute 52 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde in second.

"I'm happy with the performance," Roglic told Spanish TV channel TDP.

"We'll have to wait until Madrid [to see if I win], for sure I won today but we'll have to go day by day."

Wednesday's stage 11 is a 180km stretch from Saint-Palais to Urdax through picturesque Basque Country greenery.

Stage 10 result

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 47mins 5secs

2. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC Team) +25secs

3. Remi Cavagna (Fra/Deceuninck - Quick-Step) +27secs

4. Lawson Craddock (USA/EF Education First) +48secs

5. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar) +1min 2secs

6. Pierre Latour (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +1 min 14 secs

7. Thomas De Gendt (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +1 min 21 secs

8. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +1 mins 22secs

9. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 27secs

10. Daniel Martinez (Col/EF Education First) +1 min 28secs

Overall leaders

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 36hrs 5mins 29secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +1min 52secs

3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +2mins 11 secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +3mins

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 5secs

6. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor/Lotto-Soudal) +4mins 59secs

7. Rafal Majka (Pol/BORA-hansgrohe) +5mins 42secs

8. Nicolas Edet (Fra/Cofidis) +5mins 49secs

9. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Merida) +6 mins 7secs

10. Wilco Kelderman (NED/Sunweb) +6mins 25secs