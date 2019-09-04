Owain Doull signs contract extension with Team Ineos

Owain Doull is riding his first Grand Tour at the year's Vuelta a Espana

Welsh rider Owain Doull has signed a two year extension to stay with Team Ineos.

The 26-year-old first signed for the British outfit - then Team Sky - in 2017.

He has has enjoyed his best season including his first stage win at February's Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

Doull's fresh contract agreement comes as he rides his first three-week race the Vuelta a Espana.

"Here at the Vuelta, I've spoken to a lot of the riders and staff and everyone says that after your first Grand Tour you can physically move on quite a lot," said Doull.

"I understand the Vuelta is a good Grand Tour to do first too, because it sets you up well for your off-season, so hopefully I am starting from a higher level next season and that progression will carry on into the Classics."

Doull who finished second at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in March is again targeting early season one-day success and hopes to emulate fellow Welsh Team Ineos rider Luke Rowe.

"2020 will be similar to last year with a big focus on the Classics before switching to that support role in the big stage races.

"It's a role that Luke Rowe has performed so well for years and he is someone I massively look up to."

"Progression is probably the key word for me," said Doull who's team mates also include Tour de France winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

"I want to carry on learning from the best people in the best team in the world."