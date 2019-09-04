Vuelta a Espana: Helicopter TV footage leads to cannabis farm raid

From the section

The images were taken as the riders approached the finish line in Igualada - the plantations are on the right of the photo

A cannabis farm was raided after a TV helicopter following the Vuelta a Espana captured its location.

Police in Catalonia seized 40 plants in Igualada, near Barcelona, after they were alerted to stage eight footage that showed two rooftop plantations.

A spokesperson added that no arrests had been made and there was an ongoing investigation.

The 166.9km stage on Saturday, beginning in Valls, was won by German Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic currently leads the race after winning Tuesday's individual time trial.