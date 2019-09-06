Richard Carapaz: Giro d'Italia champion to miss Tour of Britain over visa issue

Richard Carapaz celebrates wining the Giro d'Italia in June

Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz is unable to compete in the Tour of Britain as his visa has not been issued in time.

Movistar rider Carapaz has barely raced since winning in Italy in June, his first Grand Tour victory.

The Ecuadorian, 26, had been set to race alongside fellow Tour of Britain debutant and team-mate Mikel Landa.

Carapaz will join Team Ineos from the 2020 season, after signing a three-year deal this week.

Movistar said in a statement: "Sadly, and despite the Movistar Team following all procedures, Richard Carapaz's visa for the Tour of Britain has not been granted in time for him to travel to the race, Hector Carretero will be replacing the Ecuadorian."

In joining Team Ineos, Carapaz links up with three other Grand Tour winners - Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Egan Bernal - as well as Ben Swift, who signed a contract extension on Friday.