Vuelta a Espana: Sam Bennett wins stage 14 in Oviedo
- From the section Cycling
Ireland's Sam Bennett claimed his second stage win at this year's Vuelta a Espana on stage 14 in Oviedo.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider crossed ahead of Max Richeze of Argentina with Belgian Tosh van der Sande in third.
The finish was dominated by a massive crash in the final kilometre which took out many in the peloton and prevented a mass sprint to the line.
Race leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia suffered a minor fall in the crash but did not lose any time.
More to follow.