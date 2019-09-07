Vuelta a Espana: Sam Bennett wins stage 14 in Oviedo

Ireland's Sam Bennett claimed his second stage win at this year's Vuelta a Espana on stage 14 in Oviedo.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider crossed ahead of Max Richeze of Argentina with Belgian Tosh van der Sande in third.

The finish was dominated by a massive crash in the final kilometre which took out many in the peloton and prevented a mass sprint to the line.

Race leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia suffered a minor fall in the crash but did not lose any time.

More to follow.