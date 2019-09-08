Tour of Britain: Italy's Trentin wins stage two to take overall lead

Matteo Trentin (centre) backed up his third place in the opening stage with a sprint victory in Kelso

Italy's Matteo Trentin won the second stage of the Tour of Britain in Kelso to take the overall lead.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider, 30, out-sprinted Jasper de Buyst, Mike Teunissen and Davide Cimolai to take victory in the Scottish Borders.

Trentin, who was third in stage one, was part of a group to overhaul solo attacker Alex Dowsett 50m from the line.

Overnight leader Dylan Gronewegen was way back, losing the green jersey.

Tour of Britain stage two results

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott, in 3-55-53

2. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal "

3. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma "

4. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy "

5. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott "

General classification

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott, in 8 hrs 35 mins 25 secs

2. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy, +11 secs

3. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at same time

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, +13 secs

5. Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First, +16 secs

6. Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos, +17 secs

7. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus "

8. Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert "

9. Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy "

10. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott "