Vuelta a Espana: American Sepp Kuss wins stage 15 while Primoz Roglic retains lead

Slovenian Primoz Roglic will spend a sixth day in the leader's red jersey

Sepp Kuss won stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana on a strong day for overall leader Primoz Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team.

Kuss claimed victory with a powerful display on the 154.4km ride from Tineo to Santuario del Acebo.

The American, 24, crossed the summit finish 39 seconds clear of Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Roglic put time on all of his nearest rivals except Alejandro Valverde.

It was a first Grand Tour stage victory for Jumbo-Visma rider Kuss and he celebrated with high-fives with spectators on the approach to the finishing line.

Valverde, roared on by his home supporters, launched an attack on the final climb of a tough day in the mountains in northern Spain, which dropped all of the main challengers except for Roglic.

The Slovenian retains the leader's red jersey with Valverde still in second.

Stage 16 is another day in the mountains with a 144.4km ride on Monday from Pravia to Alto de la Cubilla.

Stage 15 result

1. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 19mins 4secs

2. Ruben Guerreiro (Por/Katusha-Alpecin) +39secs

3. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr/Ineos) +40secs

4. Oscar Rodriguez (Esp/Euskadi Basque Country - Murias) +53secs

5. Mark Padun (Ukr/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 49secs

6. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Dimension Data) +2mins 05secs

7. Lawson Craddock (USA/EF Education First) +2mins 11secs

8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 14secs

9. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar) +2mins 14secs

10. Sander Armee (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +2mins 48secs

Overall leaders

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 58hrs 10mins 32 secs

2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp/Movistar) +2mins 25secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 42secs

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +3mins 59secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar), +5mins 9secs

6. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe), +7mins 14secs

7. Nicolas Edet (Fra/Cofidis), +9mins 8secs

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) +9mins 15secs

9. Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor/Lotto-Soudal) +9mins 44secs

10. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut/Bahrain-Merida) +11mins 39secs