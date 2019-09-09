Tour of Britain: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage three from Mathieu van der Poel

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to victory in Newcastle to add to his victory in the first stage

Dylan Groenewegen won the third stage of the Tour of Britain in an uphill sprint finish in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Groenewegen beat Dutch compatriot Mathieu van der Poel and Italy's Davide Cimolai to the line.

The 26-year-old's win was his second in three days after his victory in the first stage, and fourth overall at the Tour of Britain.

Matteo Trentin remains the general classification leader with a seven-second lead on Cimolai.

Tour of Britain stage three results:

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 4 hrs 37 mins 53 secs

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) Same time

3. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy)

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)

5. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

General classification:

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) 13 hrs 13 mins 18 secs

2. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy) +7 secs

3. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Corendon-Circus) +11 secs

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +13 secs

5. Simon Clarke (Aus/EF Education First) +16 secs

6. Ben Swift (GB/Team Ineos) +17 secs

7. Loic Vliegen (Bel/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Same time

8. Alex Edmondson (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott)

9. Danilo Wyss (Sui/Team Dimension Data)

10. Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor/Jumbo-Visma)